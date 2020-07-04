With renovations underway on Clifton's historic Zorrilla Bridge, built in 1917-18, the town is looking forward to redoing an even older bridge in the next two years.
The town recently learned that its application to rehabilitate Chase Creek Bridge #1 was approved by the Arizona Department of Transportation as part of the agency's off-system bridge program.
Chase Creek Bridge #1 is part of Frisco Road - the only way to reach the North Clifton area, including the North Clifton RV Park. Originally built in 1901, the bridge was found structurally deficient in a 2018 report prepared for ADOT and the Town of Clifton. The report recommended replacing the bridge due to a deteriorating superstructure, with hairline cracks and delamination (splitting into layers) in the beams.
"It'll be a total rehab of the bridge," said Clifton Town Manager Rudy Perez Jr.
With the agency's approval secured, Perez's next step is updating the town's application to provide ADOT with revised design and construction costs.
"The initial application was for $1 million and that included our 5.7 percent match," Perez said, "but now they're saying the cost will actually be $1.2-$1.3 million (the 2018 report's cost estimate was $1.17 million)."
The update will determine the amount of the town's new 5.7 percent match.
"We're trying to pinpoint that so we can budget our match for design this year, and then in 2022 we'll budget our match for construction," Perez said.
According to the report, the project design concept will preserve the bridge's historic abutment and channelization walls.
Perez said the design will be finished by next June 30, the end of the fiscal year, and bridge replacement will start the next fiscal year, between next July 1 and June 30, 2022.