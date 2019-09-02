CLIFTON — Last month a new feature was added a park in Clifton, a monument to a different kind of veteran.
On Aug. 24, the Mares Bluff Veterans Memorial organization erected a monument to first responders in the Clifton Veterans Memorial Park.
Adorned with a first responder-themed flag, the plaque on the monument reads, “Honoring our men and women who have dedicated their lives to secure our safety, may God bless and protect them all.”
Local first responders were present to help raise the flag at the ceremony dedicating the new monument.
“We are grateful for the new memorial at Veterans Park that was dedicated to first responders today,” Greenlee County Sheriff’s Office wrote on its social media.
The event was followed by a meal hosted at the American Legion in Clifton.
“A special thank you to all of our emergency first responders,” American Legion Auxiliary Unit 28 wrote. “You all are the threads that keep our community thriving. Your dedication and commitment to our country and its residents is unsurpassed and doesn’t go unnoticed or unappreciated. Thank you to the Mares Bluff Veterans Memorial Organization for allowing us to be a part of such a wonderful event.”
In the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, there were 412 emergency workers killed, including 343 firefighters, 60 police officers, eight EMTs and a fire patrolman. In the years following the attacks, of the 90,000 people who were at ground zero, at least 40,000 have developed health conditions including cancer and other fatal illnesses.
On June 12, the House Judiciary Committee unanimously passed a bill that permanently reauthorized the 9/11 victims compensation fund to provide financial aid and health services to 9/11 survivors.