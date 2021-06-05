Clifton Police Chief Omar Negrete has his fingers crossed. His department is short-handed right now and he's hoping a slight boost in pay attracts more candidates.
Negrete has lost three officers, one full-time dispatcher and one part-time dispatcher since late last year. Two of the officers have left in the last month.
"We have such a high turnover rate because a lot of officers use us as a stepping stone," Negrete said. "They'll stay a year here and then go to a bigger agency."
After discussing the matter with Town Manager Rudy Perez, Negrete said they've decided to only replace two of the three open officer positions. They've also agreed to slightly increase the starting pay for both the police officers and dispatchers starting July 1.
Right now, starting officers make $18-$19 hours and dispatchers $14, he said.
He hopes by being more competitive with other agencies, he can either attract someone interested in going to the police academy or someone from another agency willing to transfer, Negrete said.
Although Negrete said he's having to spend far more time in the field than normal, the citizens of Clifton are still being well-served. There's been no increase in response times, he said.
He has two things working against him, Negrete said. First, Clifton can't compete with Freeport McMoRan wages. Secondly, people interested in community service are thinking twice about entering the field because people throughout the United States don't have a favorable view of law enforcement right now.
In fact, fewer and fewer people have been going into criminal justice since he started back in 2008, Negrete said.
"We still see a lot of support here, but we see the news and what's going on nationally in the big cities," Negrete said. "It's hard on morale."
There's a lot to be said for joining the Clifton Police Department, Negrete said. First, the city is one of the few that still pays for employees' medical insurance.
Secondly, the work environment.
"It's a small community and everybody knows everybody and most of them are really supportive of us," Negrete said. "We're also able to send our officers to trainings so they become self-sufficient and well-rounded."
While it's true officers in Clifton won't get the chance to join a SWAT team, canine division or other specialty units, they will definitely get an opportunity to investigate serious crimes, Negrete said.
Clifton officers regularly do the work that detectives do in the big city, Negrete said. They investigate burglaries, drug cases, DUIs, etc. They get to obtain and execute search warrants.
"Our officers get exposed to a lot," he said.
Clifton Town Clerk Espie Castaneda said it's not just the police department that's short-staffed right now. The town is in need of a mechanic and laborers.
Politicians nationwide are debating if more generous unemployment payments and stimulus checks are making people less likely to take low-paying fast food and retail jobs.
Back in April, Bobbie Reed, business outreach coordinator for Arizona at Work, said restaurants, in particular, are suffering from a lack of applicants.
Multiple businesses within the area are in need of employees. For anyone who wants to work, there is a job available, she said.
Kevin Peck, director of the Eastern Arizona College Small Business Development Center, also pointed out in April that unemployment pays $14 an hour and many positions offer $12.