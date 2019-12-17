CLIFTON — This week the Town of Clifton has a message for residents: “The Clifton Police Department would love your help in spreading joy throughout the community.”
This week, the Clifton Police Department presents it’s second annual Community Giving Tree.
The goal of the event is to assist youths in the community chosen by local officers and deputies this holiday season.
“We’re asking that if you can help please take a paper ornament off the tree. Buy a gift suitable for the child’s age/gender and turn the gift with the tag (wrapped or unwrapped) into the Clifton Police Department at 520 N. Coronado Blvd.,” Clifton Police officials said.
The event is being coordinated by CPD’s Sandra Vaughn and organizers ask that all gifts be turned in by Dec. 18 so that the gifts can be delivered in time to children on Christmas.
“We’d like to thank everyone for anything they can give, and Happy Holidays,” officials said.
For more information contact the Clifton Police Department at 928-865-4566.