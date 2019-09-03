TUCSON — Greenlee County often refers to itself as the hidden jewel of Arizona, and the Town of Clifton is working to bring the area out of hiding.
The Arizona League of Cities and Towns held its annual conference in Tucson last week, and the Town of Clifton attended, acting as ambassador for the region.
Clifton Mayor Luis Montoya said it had been some number of years since the last time the town participated in the conference and this was an opportunity to share Clifton’s story with people unfamiliar with this corner of the state.
The town sent Councilwoman Laura Dorrell and Town Manager Rudy Perez to represent Clifton at the conference.
“There is a showcase of cities that allows you a booth to display your city and highlight events,” Dorrell said, speaking with the Copper Era. “It was a great way to network with other cities and invite everyone to the upcoming Colors of Copper Art Gala event. We raffled off Town of Clifton T-shirts and a basket of items from Chase Creek stores including tasting coupons for Colors of Copper with Clifton wine glasses.”
Dorrell added that the event saw more than 500 attendees.
“Each conference contains a wealth of opportunities to learn from speakers, workshops and each other in order to continue to make our cities and towns amazing places to live,” Arizona League of Cities and Towns President Christian Price wrote, adding that the conference is the perfect opportunity to “share our knowledge, expertise and friendship with our many colleagues from around the state.”