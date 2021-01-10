Recently, the local Daughters of the American Revolution Gila Valley Chapter welcomed new member, Clara Page.
Clara’s love of our nation’s history and family genealogy sparked her enthusiasm in wanting to be part of this organization.
The major requirement for joining DAR is to document family lineage directly to someone who served as a patriot during the American Revolution (1775-1783).
A patriot is anyone who supported the cause for American independence. Clara’s patriot was her 5th great grandfather, Peter Martin, who furnished supplies for the war effort and served as a soldier in Virginia’s Culpeper County Militia, where he resided. Later, he moved his family to Shelby County, Kentucky and, upon his death, was buried there on the Martin family farm.
Clara began her family history journey 50 years ago when she had time to visit with family members. Presently, she is the keeper of her grandmother’s family Bible, which is over 200 years old. With her long-time interest in genealogy, she was excited about documenting her patriot in order to join DAR. There were online exchanges with distant family members, others of like mind and DAR genealogists who helped her open up a whole new avenue of family during the American Revolution.
At the chapter welcoming ceremony, when Clara was asked about the whole process of applying for DAR membership, she said, “I was so thrilled with what was found that I couldn’t put down this project until the final application was submitted and equally excited when the application was approved for membership. It has been a wonderful journey!”
DAR is a non-profit, non-political volunteer women’s service organization dedicated to promoting patriotism, preserving American history and securing America’s future through better education for children.