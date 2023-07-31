A smelter in Clifton in the early 1900s is pictured atop one of the town's rugged hills. To ventilate the smoke, a horizontal shaft was carved into solid rock. From there, smoke drifted upward through a vertical tunnel that was also created by blasting through solid rock. The opening of the horizontal shaft is still visible but entry is blocked by a steel gate. A very busy locomotive repair shop was located adjacent to the smelter. It and the shop are long gone. A Circle K convenience store is now located at the site of the former smelter and locomotive shop.
Mark the date. On Nov. 4, Clifton will celebrate its 150th anniversary or sesquicentennial. Mayor Laura Dorrell said several organizations and individuals are already preparing for the grand bash. It will be held at Al Fernandez Park in Eastside and at the North Clifton RV park.
Speaking of Al Fernandez, he came to Clifton in the early 1900s and lived until he was well into his 90s. He lived through most of the 20th century and was not far from making it to the 21st when he died. He was Greenlee County's official historian, and many learned about Clifton's colorful history through his writings. Fernandez wrote about Greenlee County's history for the Copper Era in the mid- and late-1980s. Those writings can serve as a roadmap to much of Clifton's history.
He wrote of the days when the Coronado Bridge, which spans the San Francisco River, did not exist. The only route through town was narrow Park Avenue. He remembered when the Zorrilla Bridge was the only way to cross the river into other sections of town. Fernandez told a Copper Era reporter about when people living in the Eastside could cross the river via a footbridge. Residents obtained water for drinking and household use from a well and had to use a hand pump. The well was located at a spot at the bottom of a cliff near the Clifton train station. He recounted the great difficulties that arose when one of the many geothermal springs along the nearby river began leaking into the well from which the water was drawn. However, he did not say what people had to do to obtain potable water.
Those were the days when very few homes had electricity. Fortunately, an ice house was built near where the Elks building exists. Ice could also be delivered, via a horse-drawn wagon, but only to homes that had what was known as an "ice box." With the lack of electricity, ice boxes had hollow, wooden walls lined with metal, usually tin or zinc, and filled with some kind of insulating material, such as straw, cork or sawdust, to keep the ice frozen as long as possible.
The term ice box was used well into the mid-20th century. Many folks who lived before the luxury of a refrigerator became common still used the term.
The stories go on and on.
There was a time, before Fernandez's day, when Clifton was regarded by some periodicals as being a much wilder town than legendary Tombstone, about which much has been written.
There is the history of the jail situated within a cliff. Dynamite was used to carve into the cliff face. Legend has it that the first person to be incarcerated there was the fellow who actually created the jail. As is the case with legends, that may or may not be true.
Chase Creek Street was the heart of Clifton for many years. Most of the historic buildings there are on the National Register of Historic Places. They are considered by architectural experts as being some of the best-preserved examples in Arizona of Territorial architecture of the early 1900s. Most are made of brick. That became the thing as most of the buildings there were made of wood. A devastating fire laid waste to most of those buildings. That happened in the early 1900s. Some of the facades of existing buildings, all made of brick, have 1912 as the date they were built.
Clifton was founded in 1873. Entrepreneur Henry Lesinski played a major role in its establishment when rich copper deposits were found in the immediate or surrounding Clifton area. Lesinsky had the first copper smelter built in what became Clifton. The town soon became well known by the early 1880s. It is included on a map of mining districts in Arizona from that date. Nearby Morenci did not exist. When it was established, it was originally known simply as Joy's Camp.
Clifton's history is deep and quite colorful. Upon the coming of the railroad, the Arizona & New Mexico Railway, in 1912, Clifton became a boom town. It provided a way for the by-then-established copper companies as a much-needed way to ship ore and some of the copper that had already been smelted.
Fernandez said that prior to the coming of the railroad, copper was often shipped by mule or horse-drawn wagons, to places such as Silver City, N.M., which already was served by a railroad. In the early years of copper production, wagons traveled up Mule Creek Pass headed to Silver City. At times they were raided by bands of Apaches, who usually killed whomever was driving the wagon. Mules or horses used were then taken by the Apaches. The copper was left at the raid site and later recovered by others traveling that route. If not, whatever copper company owned the copper (and there were several) would send a team of men to recover it.
Mayor Dorrell, a native of Clifton, said there is undoubtedly a tremendous amount of rich history involving Clifton. On Nov. 4 there will be much for folks to see, learn and enjoy. She said anybody and everybody is welcome. The celebration will include the annual Colors of Copper art and wine-tasting event as well as many vendors and musicians. At least two bands have already committed to the event. She said the event will offer a great deal of fun and excitement for families.
Local organizations wishing to be part of the Founder's Day event should contact the Clifton Town Hall by Oct. 1.
Coincidentally, there will be a unique corresponding event on Nov. 4. A helicopter that actually served in combat in Vietnam is scheduled to arrive in town. According to a Mares Bluff spokesman the chopper will have been brought to its original appearance by a group of veteran pilots who served in Vietnam. It will be hauled to town via a large truck. At first it will be on display either at the RV park or Veterans Park. It will later be moved, via a transport chopper, to Mares Bluff. Eventually it will be placed atop a 10-foot-high column.
A Viet vet was asked if the helicopter will actually be able to fly. He raised an eyebrow in seeming disbelief of the question and said "No, but it's going to be a real beauty and a sight to behold. It's going to be something people are really going to enjoy seeing. Hey, it's the real thing. But no, it won't fly anymore. It did enough of that over in the 'Nam. Maybe you can call it sort of retired."
