Clifton smelter

A smelter in Clifton in the early 1900s is pictured atop one of the town's rugged hills. To ventilate the smoke, a horizontal shaft was carved into solid rock. From there, smoke drifted upward through a vertical tunnel that was also created by blasting through solid rock. The opening of the horizontal shaft is still visible but entry is blocked by a steel gate. A very busy locomotive repair shop was located adjacent to the smelter. It and the shop are long gone. A Circle K convenience store is now located at the site of the former smelter and locomotive shop.

Mark the date. On Nov. 4, Clifton will celebrate its 150th anniversary or sesquicentennial. Mayor Laura Dorrell said several organizations and individuals are already preparing for the grand bash. It will be held at Al Fernandez Park in Eastside and at the North Clifton RV park.

Speaking of Al Fernandez, he came to Clifton in the early 1900s and lived until he was well into his 90s. He lived through most of the 20th century and was not far from making it to the 21st when he died. He was Greenlee County's official historian, and many learned about Clifton's colorful history through his writings. Fernandez wrote about Greenlee County's history for the Copper Era in the mid- and late-1980s. Those writings can serve as a roadmap to much of Clifton's history.

Tags

Load comments