The former Elks Lodge in Clifton will soon be the object of study regarding any asbestos abatement that may be required for its future use. The building was donated to the town in 2017. It was reportedly built in the early 1900s.

"They're not making too many 100-year-old buildings anymore." That is how former Clifton Town Manager Ian McGaughey put it on May 25, 2017, as the deed to Clifton Elks Lodge building was signed over to the town.

It was another historic jewel added to the town's buildings and other historic structures listed on the National Register of Historic places.

