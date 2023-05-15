The former Elks Lodge in Clifton will soon be the object of study regarding any asbestos abatement that may be required for its future use. The building was donated to the town in 2017. It was reportedly built in the early 1900s.
"They're not making too many 100-year-old buildings anymore." That is how former Clifton Town Manager Ian McGaughey put it on May 25, 2017, as the deed to Clifton Elks Lodge building was signed over to the town.
It was another historic jewel added to the town's buildings and other historic structures listed on the National Register of Historic places.
Clifton's historic places first appeared on the National Register in 1990, at around the same time the town's historic district was established.
The Elks building has drawn recent attention as the Clifton Town Council at its May 11 meeting voted unanimously to explore asbestos abatement: What will be involved and what the cost will be.
The building originated as a headquarters as one of the major copper companies operating in Clifton in the late 1880s through the first three decades of the 20th century. The town was booming, and that included a new train depot built in 1913. The Arizona & New Mexico Railroad made it far easier to transport copper products to places such as El Paso, Texas, and many other locations.
Prior to that copper ore and related products were taken to their various destinations, one of which was Silver City, N.M., to be smelted. A major problem with that was much of the ore was taken in wagons pulled by mules.
According to former Greenlee County historian, the late Al Fernandez, the mule trains were at times ambushed by Apaches in the area. That most often resulted in mule skinners being killed. The contents of the wagons were not disturbed.
What became the Elks Lodge was given to the Elks by the copper company that constructed it. When that occurred is unknown and is not listed on the various websites containing the building's history. All that is known is it was built in the early 1900s.
The two-story building is made of brick. Decades later, a one-story addition was constructed on the original building's north side. It is painted white, while the major part of the structure remains untouched brick. It was there that most Elks social gatherings and other events were held. Ceremonies and other such events continued to be held in the older part of the building.
A most interesting part of the building is not the building itself but the cave directly behind the structure. According to one of the Clifton Elks leaders, Jim Denton, in it were such items as slot machines.
"That's about it, but there was never any heavy gambling involved," he said.
In the 1990s there was talk of blocking off the cave's entrance, but it is unclear whether the work was done.