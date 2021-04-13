There will be a slight increase in sewer fees for Clifton households, businesses and other entities July 1. The monthly fee for households will go from $33.10 to $34.41.
The increase was approved by the Clifton Town Council at its April 8 regular monthly meeting.
Town Manager Rudy Perez explained the increase will go toward payment of a $3.6 million loan the town received for major improvements to the town’s wastewater treatment plant. The loan was made by the Water Infrastructure Finance Authority. Perez said that as long as the town follows WIFA’s set procedures the town will only have to repay half on $3.6 million loan.
The town has long struggled to have its wastewater treatment plant in compliance with federal requirements. The problems began when the plant, located near the San Francisco River, was all but destroyed in the October 1983 flood that devastated much of the town. What is best described as patchwork improvements were made to barely keep the plant functional but never in total compliance.
It has only been in recent years, mostly with loan received from WIFA, that the plant is in compliance with federal standards.
The sewer fee rate increase for various entities is as follows:
Commercial: $49.65 to $51.63
HUV commercial: $99.30 to $103.28
RV parks per unit: $33.10 to $34.41
Apartments per unit: $33.1 to $34.41
Hotels per room: $11.03 to $11.47.