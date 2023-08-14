Clifton Town Clerk Espie Castaneda, second from left, and Clifton Mayor Laura Dorrell display a plaque presented to Castaneda on Aug. 10 for her 35 years of service as town clerk. Also pictured, from left, are Councilman Ray West, Vice Mayor Anthony James, and council members Luis Montoya and Janeene Carrillo.
If someone does not know Espie Castaneda personally, they almost certainly know who she is and what she does professionally. After all, Castaneda is a Clifton native, and she has been the town's clerk for more than three decades.
Make that 35 years she has served in that position. For her many years of service Castaneda was honored by the Arizona Municipal Clerks Association. A plaque marking that milestone was presented to her at an Aug. 10 Town Council meeting.
If she seemed a bit uncomfortable receiving the award, it was because Castaneda has always been known as being quite low key.
Someone who knows her very well is Cecilia Jernigan, who has been Castaneda's chief assistant, regards her boss as "an incredible mentor. She doesn't ask more of others than she is willing to do herself."
Jernigan said Castaneda focuses herself and her staff on "honesty and transparency. She's an amazing and all-around really good person."
Jernigan agreed that her boss takes a low-key approach toward her duties.
Castaneda's subtle and effective approach has been characteristic of her since she was first hired by the town as an assistant clerk in 1986. At the time, Clifton was still reeling from the Oct. 1, 1983, flood that devastated the town. Besides the flood, Clifton was hit by what some referred to as a "double whammy." There was a strike by copper miners at the Phelps Dodge copper mine in nearby Morenci. The strike drew international headlines.
It began on July 1, 1983, and ended in February 1986 when unions were decertified.
Many of the striking miners lived in Clifton. Some strikers lived in company housing in Morenci. They were evicted.
Between the evictions and the flood, many strikers and, other folks, were homeless. Many were fortunate to live with relatives or friends. Others left the area and found employment elsewhere.
Prior to the strike, Phelps Dodge had an accommodating relationship with the town but that became stilted.
Castaneda witnessed it all. She was witness to the fact that it was not until the 1990s that major flood recovery efforts began in earnest. Slowly the town began to regain its footing. Major players in helping the town move forward were Arizona Gov. Rose Mofford, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Arizona Division of Emergency Services and the Arizona Department of Transportation.
Castaneda has seen several town managers, police chiefs and other town officials come and go. She has seen the same among town councils, some of which have been very different than others. But of all who have come and gone, she has survived. Former managers commented at the time they served that Castaneda was "very dedicated and very good with people" and she is "very sharp. She knows her job and does it well." Those comments came from former town managers Mark Fooks and Ian McGaughery, respectively.
Over the years Castaneda's duties have included many hours of training mandated by the state of Arizona. The training has and still includes staying current on issues on the federal, state and local level. She also makes sure that staff members, such as Jernigan, receive thorough training and keep up on current issues involving the town clerk's office.
Castaneda's husband John, also a Clifton native, is a retired Clifton fireman and copper miner. They have two children, both grown. They live and work out of state.
