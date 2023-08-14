Espie Castaneda honored

Clifton Town Clerk Espie Castaneda, second from left, and Clifton Mayor Laura Dorrell display a plaque presented to Castaneda on Aug. 10 for her 35 years of service as town clerk.  Also pictured, from left, are Councilman Ray West, Vice Mayor Anthony James, and council members Luis Montoya and Janeene Carrillo.

 PHOTO WALT MARES

If someone does not know Espie Castaneda personally, they almost certainly know who she is and what she does professionally. After all, Castaneda is a Clifton native, and she has been the town's clerk for more than three decades.

Make that 35 years she has served in that position. For her many years of service Castaneda was honored by the Arizona Municipal Clerks Association. A plaque marking that milestone was presented to her at an Aug. 10 Town Council meeting.

Tags

Load comments