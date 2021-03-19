The Circle K in Clifton closed down Thursday, surprising many in the community.
Clifton Town Manager Rudy Perez said the company recently took out a building permit so it could complete repairs to the exterior of the building. It's unclear how long the store will remain closed.
It was the first time in anyone's memory that the store was closed other than during an electrical power outage. It is Clifton's longest operating store, having first opened in the late 1970s or early '80s.
Calls to Circle K's corporate office in Phoenix and the store itself weren't returned.