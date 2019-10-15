MORENCI — What's better than enjoying a cup of coffee in the morning with local law enforcement? A free cup of coffee.
On Oct. 2, local law enforcement partnered with the Morenci Starbucks to host Coffee with a Cop, an event designed to bring the public together with local police officers and enjoy a free cup of coffee.
Law enforcement from the Clifton Police Department and Greenlee County Sheriff's Office were on hand to participate.
“I was asked by Starbucks Supervisor Shelby Brinkley if my department would be willing to participate in the event last month,” Clifton Police Chief Omar Negrete told the Copper Era. “Officer Terrazas, detective Aguilar, admininstrative assistant Pilgrim and I attended as well as several county deputies. It was a great event and we were able to interact with the community members because of Mrs. Brinkley, especially in today’s environment.”
Originally launched in 2011 in California by the Hawthorne Police Department, Coffee with a Cop has grown to be held in all 50 states and a number of countries.
“The key to Coffee with a Cop’s growing success is that it opens the door for interactions outside of the crisis situations that typically bring law enforcement officers and community members together,” the nonprofit group wrote of its success and mission.
More information on the program is available at coffeewithacop.com.