This piece by Kevin P. Larsen is just one that will be on display during this coming weekend's Colors of Copper art show in Clifton. Every piece of artwork must contain some aspect of copper in color, concept, material, or other quality.
If you’ve been missing a bit of culture over the last 18 months or so, the drought is about to end.
The Colors of Copper 8th Annual Fine Arts and Wine Tasting Gala is taking place this Saturday and Sunday at the Art Depot, located within the historic Clifton Train Station.
Twenty artists from the Gila Valley, New Mexico, Texas and even Mexico and Connecticut will be showing off their masterpieces, said organizer Barbara Ahmann. Art lovers will be able to get their fill of sculptures, photography, oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings during the juried exhibition.
The competition is named such because the artwork must contain some aspect of copper in color, concept, material, or other quality.
“I think it’s world class art, I really do,” Ahmann said. “They’re extraordinary pieces, very creative. They could go into any gallery in the world.”
As a bonus, everything on display is available for purchase, too, she said.
“The whole reason behind the Art Depot is to encourage artists, to develop their talent and to market them,” Ahmann said. “We want to bring art to the community.”
After being forced to skip last year’s event, Ahmann said she was determined that the show must go on. It seemed to her that the community suffered the dull-drums and was in need of relief and a return to some normalcy.
This year’s featured wineries are 1764 and Sonoita Vineyards, but there will also be talented entertainers on hand, too, Ahmann said.