SEPTEMBER 15
FreePort-McMoRan Career Event
WHEN 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE Clifton Training Center, 750 S. Coronado Blvd., Clifton
INFO Open positions include truck driver and operator trainees; industrial electricians; diesel repair and mechanics; Morenci Motel cooks and servers and rec center supervisor. For interview priority, apply in advance at FMJobs.com.
Greenlee County Fair | Junior Livestock Show, heifers and hogs
WHEN 5:30 p.m. heifer show; 6 p.m. hog show
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO All shows will also be broadcast online. Exhibitor’s handbook and other forms are available online at greenleecountyfairgrounds.com.
Greenlee County Fair | Vaquero Productions rodeo
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Events include ranch bronc, cowgirl ranch bronc, cowboy tie-down roping, draw-pot team roping, stray gathering and kid’s calf scramble. Call (575) 535-8888 for entries and event rules. Entries open Aug. 8 and close Sept. 12 at 5 p.m. Limited to 24 entries per event. Late entries will be charged a $25 late fee. Credit card payment over phone, upon entry or cash only.
SEPTEMBER 16
Greenlee County Fair | Junior Livestock Show, goats, lambs and steers
WHEN 8 a.m., followed by Round Robin Showmanship
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO All shows will also be broadcast online. Exhibitor’s handbook and other forms are available online at greenleecountyfairgrounds.com. Entry form, Ag educational poster, media release and waiver are due Sept. 6.
Greenlee County Fair | Poultry and rabbit show
WHEN Noon, immediately following large stock show
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO All shows will also be broadcast online. Exhibitor’s handbook and other forms are available online at greenleecountyfairgrounds.com. Entry form, Ag educational poster, media release and waiver are due Sept. 6.
Greenlee County Fair | Vaquero Productions rodeo
WHEN 10 a.m.; stick horse stampede at 1:30 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries opened Aug. 8 and closed Sept. 12. Call (575) 535-8888 for entries and event rules.
SEPTEMBER 17
Greenlee County Fair | Junior Livestock Show Lunch and Auction
WHEN Small stock, 10:30 a.m.; lunch, noon to 2:20 p.m.; 3 p.m., large stock auction begins
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO All shows will also be broadcast online. Exhibitor’s handbook and other forms are available online at greenleecountyfairgrounds.com.
Greenlee County Fair | Vaquero Productions rodeo
WHEN 1 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries opened Aug. 8 and closed Sept. 12. Call (575) 535-8888 for entries and event rules.
Greenlee Junior Rodeo Series
WHEN 4 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee County Fairgrounds, 1248 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Entries must be postmarked by Sept 8. Download the entry form at https://www.greenleejuniorrodeoseries.com/p/rodeo-entry.html
SEPTEMBER 22
Escape to Egypt art show and belly dancing
WHEN 3-7 p.m.
WHERE Clifton Train Station Art Depot, 100 N. Coronado Blvd.
INFO The art exhibit will feature photographs of Barbara Ahmann, as well as Egyptian artist replications of hieroglyphics and an original painting from Eyad Al Masri, an archaeologist and professor of ancient art.
SEPTEMBER 30
2022 U.S. Military Veterans & Families Resource Fair
WHEN 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE National Guard Armory, 3625 U.S. Highway 191, Safford
INFO Hosted by Gila Valley Veteran Services. More than 50 service providers will be on hand. Something for everyone.
OCTOBER 20
Greenlee County Chamber mixer
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Fernandez Park, across from the Clifton Hotel
INFO All are welcome. Sponsored by Mount Graham Safe House.
OCTOBER 29
3rd annual Trunk or Treat
WHEN 5-8:30 p.m.
WHERE York, Ariz., park next to Gi’Mees, 314 Church Lane.
INFO Presented by the Greenlee County Substance Abuse Coalition. Hotel Transelvania will also begin playing at dark.
NOVEMBER 8
Morenci-Clifton Blood Drive
WHEN Noon-5:30 p.m.
WHERE Lloyd C. Hill Post 28 American Legion Main Hall, 158 Frisco Ave., Morenci
INFO Contact Leslie Ray at (928) 432-1457.
