SEPTEMBER 30
2022 U.S. Military Veterans & Families Resource Fair
WHEN 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE National Guard Armory, 3625 U.S. Highway 191, Safford
INFO Hosted by Gila Valley Veteran Services. More than 50 service providers will be on hand. Something for everyone.
OCTOBER 6
Graham County Fair
WHEN 6-11 p.m; wristband hours 6-9 p.m.
WHERE Graham County Fairgrounds, 527 E. Armory Road, Safford
INFO Tickets are for rides only and each ride takes between three and six tickets. Ticket prices are one for $1, 20 for $20, 40 for $35 and 100 for $75. Wristbands are only valid on the day of purchase. If bought in advance online, wristbands are $25. They are $30 onsite.
OCTOBER 7
Graham County Fair
WHEN 1-11 p.m; wristband hours 1-4 p.m.; Kiddies Day $15 band, onsite only
WHERE Graham County Fairgrounds, 527 E. Armory Road, Safford
INFO Tickets are for rides only and each ride takes between three and six tickets. Ticket prices are one for $1, 20 for $20, 40 for $35 and 100 for $75. Wristbands are only valid on the day of purchase. If bought in advance online, wristbands are $25. They are $30 onsite.
OCTOBER 8
Fall planting workshop
WHEN 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WHERE Greenlee Cooperative Extension gardens, 1684 Fairgrounds Road, Duncan
INFO Fall is the best time to plant most container grown nursery stock in Greenlee County. Weather is cooling, but the soil is still warm. Join us to learn all about site selection, plant selection, what should or should not be planted in the fall, planting methods and care. We will begin with a classroom presentation, then move out to the gardens for some hands on. We'll take a short break for lunch around noon, so be sure to pack a lunch and dress to be outdoors. As usual, the cost of this class is $10 to the public and is included with tuition paid by Greenlee County Master Gardeners.
Graham County Fair
WHEN 1-11 p.m; wristband hours 1-4 p.m.
WHERE Graham County Fairgrounds, 527 E. Armory Road, Safford
INFO Tickets are for rides only and each ride takes between three and six tickets. Ticket prices are one for $1, 20 for $20, 40 for $35 and 100 for $75. Wristbands are only valid on the day of purchase. If bought in advance online, wristbands are $25. They are $30 onsite.
OCTOBER 9
Graham County Fair
WHEN 1-5 p.m; wristband hours 1-4 p.m.
WHERE Graham County Fairgrounds, 527 E. Armory Road, Safford
INFO Tickets are for rides only and each ride takes between three and six tickets. Ticket prices are one for $1, 20 for $20, 40 for $35 and 100 for $75. Wristbands are only valid on the day of purchase. If bought in advance online, wristbands are $25. They are $30 onsite.
OCTOBER 15
Safford Lions 5K & 10K Fun Run
WHEN Check-in at 7 a.m.; Fun Run at 7:30 a.m.; 10K at 8 a.m.; 5K at 8:30 a.m.
WHERE Eastern Arizona College Discovery Park, 1651 Discovery Park Blvd., Safford
INFO Early registration on EventBrite. For more information, call Mike Garcia (928) 432-1430.
OCTOBER 20
Greenlee County Chamber mixer
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Fernandez Park, across from the Clifton Hotel
INFO All are welcome. Sponsored by Mount Graham Safe House.
OCTOBER 29
3rd annual Trunk or Treat
WHEN 5-8:30 p.m.
WHERE York, Ariz., park next to Gi’Mees, 314 Church Lane.
INFO Presented by the Greenlee County Substance Abuse Coalition. Hotel Transelvania will also begin playing at dark.
NOVEMBER 8
Morenci-Clifton Blood Drive
WHEN Noon-5:30 p.m.
WHERE Lloyd C. Hill Post 28 American Legion Main Hall, 158 Frisco Ave., Morenci
INFO Contact Leslie Ray at (928) 432-1457.
NOVEMBER 12
9th annual Colors of Copper Fine Arts and Wine Tasting Gala
WHEN Noon-8 p.m.
WHERE Clifton Train Station, 100 N. Coronado
INFO Enjoy a juried exhibition of art and activities in Clifton. Art awards for a juried exhibition will be given at 5 p.m.
NOVEMBER 13
9th annual Colors of Copper Fine Arts and Wine Tasting Gala
WHEN Noon-6 p.m.
WHERE Clifton Train Station, 100 N. Coronado
INFO Enjoy a juried exhibition of art and activities in Clifton.
