MARCH 9
3-on-3 basketball tournament
WHEN 5 p.m.
WHERE Clifton Gym, 253 Fifth St.
INFO Come show off your baller skills. Bring your best team and compete in our 3-on-3 basketball tournament. Maximum five players per team. Cost to enter is $30. Registration deadline is March 7. Register at https://morenci.recdesk.com/
MARCH 10
Graham County Historical Society Appetizer & Dessert Contest
WHEN 4-9 p.m.
WHERE Graham County Fairgrounds, 527 E. Armory Road, Safford
INFO For registration information, go to grahamazhistory.org
MARCH 11
Graham Rib Throwdown
WHEN Noon-5 p.m.
WHERE Graham County Fairgrounds, 527 E. Armory Road, Safford
INFO Graham County Historical Society fundraiser. BBQ Championship Series sanctioned competition. Judging starts at noon with barbecue pork ribs on sale from 12-3 p.m. $5,000 in prize money and People’s Choice awards. For registration information, go to grahamazhistory.org
Cornhole tournament
WHEN 1 p.m. (registration); 2 p.m. (tournament begins)
WHERE Graham County Fairgrounds, 527 E. Armory Road, Safford
INFO Graham County Historical Society fundraiser. $40 per team. Cash prizes. For registration information, go to grahamazhistory.org
MARCH 14
Morenci-Clifton Community Blood Drive
WHEN Noon-5:30 p.m.
WHERE Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Clifton Ward gym, 112 Riverside Drive
INFO To make an appointment to donate, contact Leslie Ray at (928) 432-1457.
MARCH 17
Food Truck Friday
WHEN 6-10 p.m.
WHERE Morenci Community Center Parking Lot
INFO Join the MCC crew in our second annual Food Truck Friday. Bring the family and friends to this mouthwatering event. Live music, yard games, and food and drink you’ll dream about.
MARCH 18
Paint and Take
WHEN 5-7 p.m.
WHERE Art Depot, Clifton Train Station
INFO Cost is $30. To sign up, message us on Facebook group (www.facebook.com/artdepotofclifton) or text Pamela at (328) 365-0669.
MARCH 20-23
Spring Break Art Camp
WHEN Kids (4-11), 1 p.m.; teens (12 and older), 3 p.m.
WHERE Art Depot, Clifton Train Station
INFO To sign up, message us on Facebook group (www.facebook.com/artdepotofclifton) or text Pamela at (328) 365-0669.
MARCH 23
Xanadu Bellydance Workshop & Show
WHEN: 4-6:30 p.m. (workshop); 7:30 p.m. (show)
WHERE: Blue Door Sanctuary, 112 Park Ave., Clifton
INFO: Registration for workshop and show is $50; registration for workshop or show only is $40. Contact Barbara Ahmann at (928) 865-2085 or visit artdeportofclifton.org. Registration deadline is March 20.
MARCH 24
MGRMC diabetes support group
WHEN 11 a.m.-noon
WHERE Mount Graham Regional Medical Center Cancer Center classroom
INFO For individuals with diabetes and family members. Please call outpatient nutrition office at (928) 348-4186 for more information.
Diabetes education class
WHEN 1-3 p.m.
WHERE Mount Graham Regional Medical Center Cancer Center classroom
INFO Doctor referral and pre-registration required. Please call outpatient nutrition office at (928) 348-4186 for more information.
MARCH 25
Pima Fire Fest Car Show
WHEN 9 a.m.
WHERE Pima High School, 38 E. 200 S., Pima
INFO All-classes car show with top 20 awards. All proceeds go to the Pima Volunteer Fire Department. Vehicle registration is $20 in advance or $25 on the day of the event. Vendor fees are $50. Pre-register at 525 S. Sixth Ave., Safford.
Gun show
WHEN All day
WHERE Graham County Fairgrounds Agriculture Building 527 E. Armory Road, Safford
MARCH 25-26
Arizona High School Rodeo Association Rodeo
WHEN All day
WHERE Graham County Rodeo Arena, 527 E. Armory Road, Safford
INFO Visit https://ahsra.com/ for more information
APRIL 1
Car & Bike Show
WHEN 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
WHERE Manor 415, 415 U.S. Highway 70, Safford
INFO Registration now open. Registration is $20 for cars and trucks, $15 for motorcycles, and $10 for bicycles. Vendor spaces are $40. First-, second- and third-place awards for lowrider cars, lowrider trucks, muscle cars, hot rods, classic cars, classic trucks, tuners, square bodies, side-by-sides, motorcycles, bicycles, tricycles, special interest, Kelly's choice and best of show. For more information, contact Matt at (928) 651-0555 or mpcarshows@protonmail.com.
APRIL 8
2nd annual Easter Musical Celebration
WHEN 6 p.m.
WHERE Shepherd of the Hills Community Church, Burro Alley, Morenci
INFO All denominational. Organized by Coronado Performing Arts. Contact Pamela Harrington on Facebook, or text (928) 965-0669 if you would like to perform.
APRIL 15
Spring golf tournament
WHEN 8 a.m.
WHERE Greenlee Country Club, 510 Country Club Road, Duncan
INFO Have fun with family and friends at this one-day, four-person scramble. Each team will play best ball. The team with the lowest score wins the tournament. Carts and lunch will be provided. We will be taking 18 teams, so get signed up fast. Entry fee is $50 per person, ages 15 and older. Register at https://morenci.recdesk.com/