MORENCI — This December the community center is painting the town red . . . and green.
The Morenci Community Center announced a holiday themed 5k Color Run will take place Saturday, Dec. 14, beginning at 11 a.m., on the Kiko Trail.
“Spread Christmas cheer in our colorful 5K and one-mile fun run for the whole family,” center officials wrote.
Those who register before Nov. 25 will receive a free T-shirt, which will cost $10 after Nov. 25.
It will be the second color run held in Greenlee County in 2019. A color run was held earlier this year at the Duncan Elementary School as part of its Festival Under the Stars and an effort to get area children and families more active.
The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services estimates that only one in three children are active every day. Between 2003 and 2007 the prevalence of childhood obesity increased from 12.2 percent to 17.8 percent, the largest increase among all 50 states and Washington, D.C., according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
For more information about the run contact the Morenci Community Center at 928-865-6598.