CLIFTON – A lot of things happened at the Clifton Town Council meeting this month, and some things did not.
It was a mostly banner month for community enrichment and growth as the council passed a number of motions including a liquor license for a hotel bar opening within the next year, and approvals for street closures for several holiday events and festivals.
Councilwoman Barbara Ahmann also announced her participation in an art festival in Guadalajara, Mexico, where she would be bringing the story of Clifton to share with guests.
The last item on the list, while in line with the rest of the agenda, proved more contentious.
The council heard discussion on a plan to develop a plot of blighted land on Park Avenue, near the splash pad and the Blue Door Sanctuary.
“It’s blighted and has had a significant flooding problem,” Steve Ahmann told the council.
The plan called for the town-owned parcel to be developed into a pollinator park, with a gazebo and plants courtesy of the Gila Watershed Partnership.
Also needed were approvals and guarantees from the Town of Clifton in order for planners to secure the roughly $34,000 in funding required for the project.
“It would also tell visitors that we’re a community that supports such initiatives,” Blue Door Sanctuary owner Kimberly Henderson told the council. She had been working together with the Greenlee Tourism Council in order to push the project through.
The council response to the project was tepid, however. Council members voiced concerns that there was a lack of information needed in the proposal in order to commit support. In particular, FEMA restrictions were mentioned as a sticking point where the planned gazebo was concerned.
Furthermore, the item had been included on the agenda for discussion and not action, preventing the council from voting on the topic. With the grant hearing necessary for the funds occurring the same day and earlier than the next scheduled council meeting it appeared as though the project would not be funded this year.
In an open e-mail penned to several members of the community and government organizations, Henderson vented her frustration with the council’s decision.
“I walked the property with (Town) Manager (Rudy) Perez on Aug. 19. The first time there was mention of FEMA was at the meeting. Not even a day ahead, not even an hour ahead. I could have at least tensed my abs before being gut-punched,” she wrote.
In a second letter, Henderson bowed out of the project citing those frustrations.
“As I am unable to obtain information in timely fashion to facilitate initiatives of community improvement, perhaps it is best that the Grants Committee of the Town of Clifton work toward blight elimination on their properties without my well-intended assistance,” she wrote. “I don’t rationally believe I can gather the information needed for this year in a month, i.e., in time to meet with FMI and the Tourism Council for information about a grant I wrote in partnership with the Greenlee County Tourism Council. I invested enormous time talking with partners and stakeholders (Thank you, Gila Watershed, Tom Powers, Shane Vasten, Karen Crump Frye and others!). Although there is some expression of interest and support, there is clearly more outright obstruction and passive aggression in this process I believe in, and we can work details out along the way with strong partnerships.”
It was not immediately clear if the project would continue through the grants committee, the Tourism Council or if at all.