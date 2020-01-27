YORK — A presentation to the public on the recently completed Greenlee County Housing Feasibility Study, by Greenlee County, the towns of Clifton and Duncan, the Southeastern Arizona Governments Organization and Elliott D. Pollack and Company, will take place Feb. 5, at noon, at the Greenlee Golf and Country Club.
A light lunch will also be available for those attending the meeting.
Over the past several months the housing feasibility study was conducted for Greenlee County, funded by the United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties, has been managed by staff from SEAGO, and has been conducted by professional staff from Elliott D. Pollack and Company, a real estate research and consulting firm.
The housing study focused on five key areas:
• The need for additional owner occupied and rental housing in the county
• The demand for Greenlee County housing
• Potential locations for housing development in the county
• The cost of developing, building, and purchasing housing in the county
• The obstacles to developing housing in the county
The study process began with a series of focus group meetings during the summer of 2018, including county residents, major employers and employees of major employers in the county, housing builders and developers, and town and county elected officials.
After receiving the focus group input, the consultants have collected, reviewed, and analyzed relevant information from various sources to arrive at the 66-page comprehensive report.
While the study information gathered and analyzed by the consultants provides evidence of the need and demand for owner occupied and rental housing, it also addresses the challenges of developing new housing stock in the county.
In addition to presenting the housing study results, the consultants will receive questions from the public.
To receive a copy of the study prior to the Feb. 5 meeting, e-mail lcatten@seago.org.