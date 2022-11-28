A Thanksgiving nightmare has turned into an outpouring of generosity for a Morenci family who lost their home in a fire over the holiday.
Antonio and Alexa Aguilera and their four children went from being homeless Thursday night to housed and supported by the weekend. A $10,000 GoFundMe campaign, spearheaded by Thomas Vaughn, senior supervisor of operations for Freeport McMoRan in Morenci, was filled within 24 hours and continues to climb: Monday, $12,310 had been raised.
In a conversation with Vaughn Monday morning, he insisted he shouldn’t get the credit for helping the family.
“I’m just doing what’s right to help someone,” he said.
For Vaughn, the connection to the Agulieras is just the sort one might have in a small community.
“Antonio, he’s worked for me,” Vaughn said. “He’s a second-generation miner.”
Vaughn, who has worked at the mine for 30 years, also worked with Antonio Aguilera's father. And Alexa Aguilera, a math teacher at Morenci High School, taught Vaughn’s son.
A Thanksgiving tragedy
Thanksgiving day, Alexa Aguilera and the kids were in Phoenix for the holiday, and her husband was scheduled to work the night shift. Around 3 p.m., a neighbor knocked on the Aguileras' door, saying the garage was on fire, Vaughn said.
The company-owned modular home burned to the ground before any action to stop the blaze could be taken, Vaughn said.
“It was fast,” he added.
“I started getting news that afternoon,” he said, in the form of texts from other senior personnel. It took some doing, but Vaughn was finally able to reach Antonio Aguilera via his personal phone: His work phone was lost in the blaze, along with everything the family owned.
Vaughn said he told Aguilera, "You need to come over to my house and eat some dinner," Vaughn recalled.
Antonio Aguilera was in shock, reportedly telling his former boss, ‘I lost everything” over and over.
Asking for help
“I’m not much of a phone person,” Vaughn said, but he told his wife, "Let’s get something going."
The GoFundMe took off in a big way.
“It was fast,” Vaughn said, musing that they may have broken a record for fulfilling a goal. “Oh my God, we were there quick,” he said. “I was shocked.”
People from Graham and Greenlee counties pitched in to get the Aguilera family rehoused.
“The company (Freeport) just really stepped up big time,” Vaughn said. “And they got them in [to new housing] quick.”
By Sunday, Alexa and the kids returned to Morenci, moving in to a different company house.
“We’re a small mining town but we spend so much time with each other as we do with our families,” Vaughn said.
“We’re a big family.”
Attitude of gratitude
Via Vaughn, the Aguilera family issued the following statement:
“The kindness, generosity, and support we've been shown from the community has been overwhelming in the most amazing way,” they said.
“We were prepared to do this alone and rebuild little by little, but our family, friends, and people we didn't even know catapulted us into a sense of security and peace of mind. Our girls are filled with excitement and happiness in a time that should have been filled with devastation. We cannot put into words how grateful we are, but we are eager to pay it forward every chance we get.”