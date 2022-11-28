Aguilera family.jpeg

The Aguilera family of Morenci lost everything in a house fire Thanksgiving night. 

A Thanksgiving nightmare has turned into an outpouring of generosity for a Morenci family who lost their home in a fire over the holiday.

Antonio and Alexa Aguilera and their four children went from being homeless Thursday night to housed and supported by the weekend. A $10,000 GoFundMe campaign, spearheaded by Thomas Vaughn, senior supervisor of operations for Freeport McMoRan in Morenci, was filled within 24 hours and continues to climb: Monday, $12,310 had been raised.

The Aguileras have four children, including 8-month-old twins. They lost everything in a house fire on Thanksgiving.

