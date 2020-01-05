PHOENIX — Children in grades K-8 have a chance this month to draw and name their very own Mexican wolf pup.
The pup-naming contest is hosted by the conservation group Lobos of the Southwest. The group’s stated goal is to “help form a love and appreciation for wildlife with children at an early age.”
“Each year, in advance of the annual population count of Mexican wolf pups in the wild, we hold a contest for kids to give each new pup a name that will be recognized in our outreach and in the media,” Lobos of the Southwest. Officials said. “The entry form is an easy and free online form. Our judges are former kid winners and wolf advocates who are leading us into a future world with wolves in the wild.”
Children are required to contribute art and writing that complements the name they've chosen for the wolf pup.
Interested parents and teachers can find more information and the submission form online at https://pupnamingcontest.org/.
For more about Lobos of the Southwest go online at https://www.mexicanwolves.org/.