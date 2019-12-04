ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Conservationist groups were in an uproar last week following a claim that a Mexican grey wolf pup was caught in a trap.
A news release issued by the WildEarth Guardians and several affiliate groups made the rounds, decrying a wolf pup reportedly being caught in a leg trap.
“It’s business as usual here in New Mexico, with endangered species being caught in leghold traps,” Chris Smith, southern Rockies wildlife advocate for WildEarth Guardians said, “but, the New Mexico Game Commission is standing by our state’s archaic trapping laws even while a wolf pup is running around with a trap on their leg.”
Trapping is currently still legal on New Mexico public lands.
This incident appears to follow a separate incident with another male wolf which became caught in a leg trap earlier that week that was captured and treated by the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish. That case is currently being investigated.
There appears to be no official mention of this second trapping case by the NMDGF.
WildEarth Guardians does not identify a source for the information on the wolf pup incident and the Copper Era has been unable to confirm it’s authenticity.
The release does make comment on the initial trapping incident, calling for the release of the wolf which had been at a medical facility following it’s capture.
“The captive lobo needs to be returned to his family as soon as possible,” said Maggie Howell, executive director of the Wolf Conservation Center. “Wolves are highly social animals, much like humans, with the capacity to love, worry and grieve. To have a family member disappear like this, a pup of the year no less, must have the family very worried. It is especially sad to think of him alone in a cage in during the same week when we’re all gathering with our families.”