PHOENIX — Conversation hearts, once the reigning champ of Valentine’s Day candy, are back this year. However, something is missing.
CandyStore.com is reporting that Sweethearts conversation hearts returned to production after an absence in 2019 due to a switch in manufacturers. A few hiccups may spell disaster for Valentine’s Day sales, however . . . actually they don’t spell much of anything currently.
“Iconic SweetHearts conversation hearts are back this year, but production issues plagued their new manufacturer,” said Clair Robbins, with Candy Store.
A review found:
• 65 percent of the candy had no markings at all and are completely blank
• 24 percent had unintelligible misprints
• 8 percent had partially printed phrases
• 3 percent had full, well-placed phrases
Retailer Candy Store maps sales trends for popular candies during various holidays every year. For 2020, Arizona rated conversation hearts in third place behind heart-shaped boxes of chocolate (second) and M&M’s (first). 2020 is looking to be markedly improved for sales this year as well.
“The National Retail Federation is forecasting that, after a strong winter holiday season, Valentine’s Day spending will be strong as well. In fact, they predict it will smash last year’s record by 32 percent” Robbins said.
For more information about this year’s top confections visit https://www.candystore.com/blog/holidays/valentines-candy-popular-states/.