CLIFTON — Summer vacation for the children doesn’t have to be spent in front of the television — there’s plenty to do at the local library. This summer, the Clifton Public Library will be hosting a Kidz Cooking Club beginning May 28. The library invites children from the ages of 6 to 12 to participate in the class, which runs May 28, June 11, June 25, July 9 and July 23. “Participants must be registered to attend. Classes are free and space is limited, so come by the library to sign up soon,” the library wrote. The program is courtesy of the University of Arizona Cooperative Extension. For more information about the Kidz Cooking Club and other summer programs contact the Clifton Public Library at 928-865-2461.
