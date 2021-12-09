According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, Graham County has lost four residents to COVID-19 since Monday, bringing the county’s death toll since the start of the pandemic to 141. A Duncan resident in their 80s also became the 23rd person in Greenlee County to die of COVID-19, the Greenlee County Health Department announced Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, 145 Greenlee County residents were still battling the virus. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,454 of the county’s 10,375 residents have caught the virus and just over 41% of the residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine. More than 800 Graham County residents are sick with the virus right now. Since March 2020, 8,724 Graham County residents have been diagnosed with the virus and just under 54% are at least partially vaccinated.
The state reported Thursday morning that in October, unvaccinated people in Arizona were 15.2 times more likely to die from COVID-19 than the fully vaccinated and 3.9 times more likely to test positive. Those numbers were included in a new report that will be updated every two weeks on the ADHS website that will show statewide COVID-19 case and death rates by vaccination status.
The number of people hospitalized in Arizona as of Wednesday was 2,789 and of those, 704 were in the intensive care unit.
On Nov. 8, 1,997 were hospitalized and 512 were in ICU. Six months ago, 600 were hospitalized and 148 were in ICU.
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, more than 49 million Americans have caught COVID-19 and 788,903 have died. More than 1.3 million Arizonans have been diagnosed with the virus and 22,854 of them died as a result.
In other news, the Arizona Department of Health Services is reporting lab-confirmed cases of influenza are up over last year’s figures, but still significantly lower than the five-year average. The flu season started Oct. 3 and as of Dec. 4, 477 Arizonans had been diagnosed by a lab with the illness compared to 109 during that same time period last year. The five-year average is 898. Nineteen Graham County residents and one Greenlee County residents are included in the season totals for this year.
The state is also reporting a huge increase in the number of RSV cases this year. There have been 1,878 lab confirmed cases of the respiratory tract infection since Oct. 3 compared to six last year at this point and the five-year average of 139.
The virus spreads the body through the eyes, nose or mouth. It spreads easily through the air on infected respiratory droplets.