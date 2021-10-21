While the number of COVID-19 cases diagnosed statewide over the last week fell, the number of cases in Graham and Greenlee counties increased. On the other hand, neither county recorded any deaths while the number of deaths statewide increased.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 14,918 patients were diagnosed Oct. 14-Oct. 20 and 274 died statewide compared to 15,879 patients diagnosed Oct. 7-Oct. 13. and the 197 who died.
In Graham County, 159 patients were diagnosed Oct. 14-Oct. 20 and 127 were diagnosed Oct. 14-Oct. 20. No residents with COVID-19 died over the last seven days; the week prior four died.
In Greenlee County, 38 patients caught the virus Oct. 14-Oct. 20 compared to 35 the seven days prior. One resident died Oct. 7-Oct. 13, no one with the virus died Oct. 14-Oct. 20.
As of Wednesday, 1,688 COVID-19 patients were hospitalized statewide and 482 were in ICU. At the height of the pandemic on Jan. 11, there were 5,082 patients in the hospital and 1,183 of them were in ICU on that day.
Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center Spokeswoman Shaylee Richards said that as of Wednesday, the hospital had had a daily average of nine hospitalized COVID-19 patients over the last 14 days. Last week's two-week average was seven.
Richards also said slightly more than 95% of people hospitalized with COVID-19 had not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
Since the start of the pandemic, more than 1.1 million Arizonans have caught the virus and 20,770 have died.