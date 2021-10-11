The number of Arizonans catching COVID-19 and being hospitalized with it appears to be declining.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 1,755 virus patients were hospitalized as of Sunday, compared to 2,085 on Sept. 10 and 1,513 on Aug. 10.
Statewide statistics also show the number of cases by day are also declining. On Oct. 7, 1,949 patients were diagnosed with COVID-19, compared to 3,677 on Sept. 7 and 2,862 on Aug. 6.
Fifty-four patients have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in Graham County since last Thursday and another patient has died, bringing the death toll to 110 since the start of the pandemic. More than 400 residents are still battling the virus.
Nineteen Greenlee County residents have contracted the virus since last Thursday and the county reported an additional death, a Duncan man in his 70s. Sixteen Greenlee County have lost their lives to the virus since March 2020. As of Sunday, 182 residents were still sick.
The numbers in Greenlee County appear to be on the decline, too. During the week of Sept. 21-Sept. 27, 55 patients were diagnosed. Fifty-three patients were diagnosed Sept. 28-Oct. 3 and 35 patients were diagnosed Oct. 4-Oct. 10.
According to the state, 57.9% of Arizonans have received at least one vaccination shot. That number is 50.1% in Graham County and 38.8% in Greenlee County.