Graham County recorded another 64 COVID-19 cases and two deaths between Friday afternoon and Monday morning.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, 137 Graham County patients have died while battling the virus. Since the start of the pandemic, 8,667 cases have been diagnosed.
Greenlee County reported 12 news COVID-19 patients Dec. 3-Dec. 5. Since the start of the pandemic, the county has lost 12 residents and 1,442 people have caught the illness.
More than 800 Graham County and 100 Greenlee County are currently battling the virus, which has taken the lives of just under 785,000 Americans.
The number of cases overall continue to fall in both counties. During the week of Nov. 22-Nov. 28 there were 32 cases diagnosed in Greenlee County compared to 26 the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5.
During the week of Nov. 22-Nov. 28 there were 171 patients diagnosed in Graham County compared to 140 the week of Nov. 29-Dec. 5.
Hospital numbers remain higher than they were a month ago and six months ago.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there were 2,760 Arizonans hospitalized with the virus on Dec. 5 and 673 of them were in intensive care.
On Nov. 5, there were 1,904 patients in the hospital and 467 were in ICU. Six months ago, on June 5, there were 552 in the hospital and 140 in ICU.
According to the state, 62.9% of Arizonans have received at least one dose of the vaccine compared to 53.7% in Graham County and 41.1% in Greenlee County.
The Arizona Department of Health Services is encouraging everyone who is eligible for a booster to get one and would like those who remain unvaccinated to reconsider.
The department has also posted a town hall-style video with medical professionals, including former U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Richard Carmona, answering COVID-19 vaccine questions. Visit www.azhealth.gov/TownHalls to see it.