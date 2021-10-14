Graham County reported four additional deaths this week, bringing to 113 the total number of residents to die in the county since the start of the pandemic.
On a positive note, the number of people hospitalized at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center continues to decline.
According to Shaylee Richards, hospital spokeswoman, the hospital has been averaging seven COVID-19 patients over the last two weeks. Last week, they were reporting a two-week average of nine patients. The week before that they’d reported an average of 11 patients.
Richards also reported nearly 95% of all patients hospitalized with the virus had not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
According to health department statistics, 7,229 Graham County residents have caught the virus since the start of the pandemic.
As of Oct. 14, 2020, 963 residents had come down with COVID-19 and 26 of them had died.
People in the 20-44 age group account for 47% of all Graham County virus patients.
There are currently 194 Greenlee County residents battling the virus.
According to the Greenlee County Health Department, as of Oct. 13, 2020, 66 residents had caught COVID-19 and two patients had died. As of Oct. 13, 2021, 1,043 residents had contracted the virus and 16 had died.
According to the state health department, 46% of Greenlee’s patients have been in the 20-44 age group.