The number of people sick as a result of COVID-19 is back up above 700 in Graham County and another resident has died because of the virus.

According to the Graham County Health Department, 100 residents have been diagnosed with COVID-19 in the last three days, bringing to 711 the number of active cases. 

Since the start of the pandemic, 122 Graham County residents have succumbed to the virus out of the 8,193 who have gotten sick.

There are 301 Greenlee County residents who are currently sick. Since the start of the pandemic, 1,355 residents have caught the virus and 16 have died. 

