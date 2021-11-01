As of Monday, there were nearly 600 people battling COVID-19 in Graham County and another 153 in Greenlee County.
Two hundred of those in Graham County have been diagnosed just since Oct. 25, according to the Graham County Health Department. In addition, the virus has taken another resident's life, bringing the total up to 119 since the start of the pandemic.
Since March 2020, 7,712 Graham County residents and 1,152 Greenlee County residents have caught the virus. It's claimed 16 lives in Greenlee County.
Statewide, 1,170,990 have contracted the virus and 21,155 have died as a result.
Nationally, nearly 46 million have been diagnosed with COVID-19 and 743,926 have died, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
Just over 59% of Arizonan's have received at least one dose of the vaccine. That number is 51.2% in Graham County and 39.3% in Greenlee County, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Both counties are administering Moderna COVID-19 vaccinations to adults 18 years and older, and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations to teens 12 through 17 years. Booster shots are also available.
According to the health departments a third (additional) dose of the primary series may be given to persons with certain medical conditions (organ transplant, certain immune deficiencies, treatment with immune suppressive medication such as high dose prednisone or chemotherapy) as they may have a reduced response to the first two shots.
Those who are eligible to receive booster shots are those who received their last Pfizer or Moderna shot more than six months ago and those who received their Johnson and Johnson shot more than two months ago. They must also meet at least one of the following requirements:
• 65 years and older
• 18 – 64 years with underlying medical conditions
• 18 – 64 years residing in congregate or group settings
• 18 -64 years working in high-risk settings such as first responders (healthcare workers, firefighters, police), education staff, food and agricultural,manufacturing, corrections, U.S. Postal Service, public transit workers, and grocery store workers).
Appointments for COVID shots on these dates should be scheduled by calling the respective GCHD offices at 928-359-2866 (Duncan) or 928-865-2601 (Clifton).
In Graham County, residents can make an appointment by calling 928-428-1962 or they can register online at www.graham.az.gov. The Moderna shot is available at 627 W. Main Street in Safford on Mondays from 8 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The Pfizer shot is available from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays.