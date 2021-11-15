Arizona Department of Health Services Interim Director Don Herrington is once again reminding people they need to become vaccinated against COVID-19, wear masks indoors and continue to socially distance after seeing another rise in cases recently.
According to his blog, he’s not sure why the numbers are increasing, but suggests it could be related to cooler temperatures, fall break for schools and the Delta variant which is highly contagious.
According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there were 1,663 people in Arizona hospitals with COVID-19 on Sunday and 466 of them were in the intensive care unit.
While those numbers aren’t as high as the peak on Jan. 11 when there were 5,082 in the hospital and 1,183 in the ICU, they are significantly higher than one year ago. On Oct. 14, 2020, 726 were in the hospital and 173 were in ICU.
As of Monday morning, Graham County has had 8,093 diagnosed with COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic and 121 deaths. More than 600 residents are still sick with the virus.
Greenlee County has reported 1,317 cases and 16 deaths. As of Sunday night 263 people were still battling the virus.
The state is reporting 60.2% of Arizonans have received at least one dose of the vaccine. Graham County’s vaccination rate sits at 51.8% and Greenlee County is at 39.7%.
The Graham County Health Department will begin offering the Pfizer vaccine for kids every Thursday and Friday starting Nov. 18 and Nov. 19 and are currently accepting reservations on the county’s website, www.graham.az.gov, said Melissa Lunt, registered nurse.
The Pfizer vaccine times for families will be 5 p.m.-7:30 p.m. on Thursdays and 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Fridays at 627 W. Main Street in Safford.
The Greenlee County Health Department has scheduled vaccine clinics for Nov. 16 and Nov. 22 at their facilities in Clifton and Duncan. The Duncan clinic will be held from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and the Clifton clinic will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. on those dates. The Pfizer vaccine will be available for kids 12 and older; it’s unclear if there will be enough for kids 5-11.
As of Nov. 10, the 14-day average of people hospitalized with COVID-19 at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center was 11 and since Sept. 1, 92% of people hospitalized with the virus were unvaccinated, said Shaylee Richards, hospital spokeswoman.