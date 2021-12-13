coronavirus blood kit.jpeg

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

Two more Graham County residents have died from COVID-19 since Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 143 since the start of the pandemic, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

A Duncan resident in their 70s also died from COVID-19, the Greenlee County Health Department announced Sunday. It brings that county’s total to 24.

Eleven Duncan-area residents have died from the virus, the highest in the county. Eight were from the Clifton area and five from Morenci, according to the release.

Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center has treated a daily average of 18 COVID-positive patients over the past 14 days, it said in a news release Saturday. A month ago that number was 11.

In the past two weeks, 69% of hospitalized people had the virus. And 91.3% of the hospital’s total patients were unvaccinated in that timeframe, according to the release.

Tags

Load comments