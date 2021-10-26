The Greenlee County Development Corporation, which owns the Greenlee Country Club, will soon be asking the county’s Board of Supervisors for a zoning change that would allow them to cut up four parcels of land so they can be developed.
If approved, the parcels along Fairway Drive would go from being a minimum of 36 rural acres to a minimum of 12,000 single household residential acres.
The item was on the Oct. 19 agenda, but had to be tabled because it wasn’t properly noticed by the county’s planning and zoning department.
Tom Powers, the secretary for the development corporation, and Pete Hoynes, the treasury of the corporation, explained that back in the late 1940s a group got together and bought 100 shares of land near the country club for $100 apiece.
“The whole idea was to support the golf course, the country club. Over the years, when the country club needed to they’ve gone and sold parcels of land,” Powers said.
The corporation would like to split up the parcels now because of the severe lack of housing in the county and because the country club has gone from 150 members down to about 40 and they need to supplement the club’s income, the men said.
The development company interested in the parcels is not planning on creating a subdivision, but would sell the lots individually, Hoynes said.
Powers worries about losing the people retiring from Freeport-McMoRan.
“There are so few places to retire in Greenlee County. They either have a place in Greenlee County or they move,” Powers said. “We lose a lot of good families and my idea is to keep those good families and good kids.”
The former Greenlee County School Superintendent also said keeping more people within the county results in additional revenue for local schools.
It’s unclear just how many lots could be created from the four parcels, but Powers suspects it would be at least 20.
Neither Powers nor Hoynes know exactly how much land the corporation would still own once they sell these parcels, but they do know the land nearest the nine-hole, two tee course, would remain intact.
“We’ve agreed anything inside the boundaries of golf course will never be sold, it will never be built on. It’s going to stay that way and we filed a convenance to that effect with the county,” Hoynes said.