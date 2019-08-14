In an Aug. 14, 2019, story on the grand opening of Blessed & Obsessed Boutique in Clifton, one of the owner’s names was inadvertently omitted.
Blessed & Obsessed Boutique is co-owned by Kodie Barnett and Alicia Goodwin.
Local journalists working to keep you informed, subscribe today!
In an Aug. 14, 2019, story on the grand opening of Blessed & Obsessed Boutique in Clifton, one of the owner’s names was inadvertently omitted.
Blessed & Obsessed Boutique is co-owned by Kodie Barnett and Alicia Goodwin.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.