Members of the Duncan Town Council, concerned with Town Manager John Basteen’s performance, took steps to address the situation in 2019 and 2020, but COVID-19 brought the efforts to a halt.
Three of the five town council members said in recent interviews that Basteen’s performance is partially responsible for the town’s dismal financial picture, believe there’s a lack of transparency from his office, and that there is a communication issue.
An auditor expressed grave concerns about the town’s financial situation during a Feb. 17 council meeting and at least two council members believe the town may go under and be forced to disincorporate.
According to town records, council member Maryann Mendoza placed the following on the December 2019 council agenda: “review town manager’s job performance with possible dismissal.” It was discussed in executive session and Mendoza resigned shortly afterward.
After that meeting, council member Valerie Smith said she wondered if it would be possible to place Basteen on probation, but she soon discovered the only performance review paperwork that existed was generic and did not have an option to grade him in specific areas.
Smith began researching how to make a new performance review policy and then COVID-19 struck. As a Duncan High School teacher, she was forced into distance teaching mode and didn’t have the time to pursue it further.
When Alex Blake joined the council in September, he learned of the discord, but because of COVID-19 and heated debate over holiday gatherings and mask mandates, discussions fell by the wayside. However, given the auditor’s report, Basteen’s future is again up for discussion.
Duncan’s town attorney resigned in November, making the issue more complicated for council members because they have little guidance, Council member Deborah Mendelsohn said. The lack of an attorney also emphasizes Basteen’s lack of leadership skills, Mendelsohn said. She has no idea what steps, if any, have been taken to replace the attorney. Nor has it appeared on any town agendas.
Raising revenue
Mendelsohn said she was appalled that Basteen and Mayor Anne Thurman did not ask any questions of the auditor two weeks ago.
“I don’t know why the mayor and the manager aren’t facing how serious Duncan’s predicament is, but they aren’t,” she said. “The leadership apparently has to come from the council rather than the mayor or the manager. We are in serious trouble. We have to look at what will happen if Duncan is forced to disincorporate and become part of Greenlee County.”
Mendelsohn said options to raise revenue, including expanding the town limits by annexing property, hasn’t been studied “because we have no leadership. The leadership now clearly has to come from council members.”
In a text to The Copper Era Sunday, Basteen said the town council raised water, sewer and some trash rates in March 2019. The following year, it raised senior rates after Vista Recycling and Greenlee County raised their rates.
“Every month in the packets the council members get a report from the Arizona State Treasurer of what is in the town’s accounts and August 2020 to December 2020 has shown an increase of almost 100k,” Basteen wrote. “Also since October we have raised water, sewer, animal, water laboratory and cemetery service fees.”
Basteen wrote that he has asked the council a couple of times to look at the possibility of charging the employees for some of their insurance costs, but the council has always said no because it’s a perk for working for the town.
Other chances for revenue have come up for a vote such as Mud Boggs, a recreational marijuana dispensary, chain hotels or businesses. Those have either been tabled or voted down, Basteen said.
“As a manager, I don’t just get to raise rates and fees. The council has to vote on those changes,” Basteen wrote. “The Town is not going to go bankrupt or have to unincorporate. I wear several hats besides Town Manager and we have a skeleton crew working. We are trying to keep costs down for the town.”
Blake also has questions about Basteen’s capabilities as town manager, but now believes the financial situation is a much more urgent matter than creating a performance review process.
“Even if I get someone new in that position and we, the council, decides that, you know, Mr. Basteen is no longer our employee any longer, the person that’s stepping into that is still going to have the same problems and is still going to run into the same issues that Mr. Basteen has,” Blake said. “He may have a different idea and a different vision, but he’s still stepping into the system that’s sinking and leaking water faster than it can hold it. He’s still stepping onto a sinking ship.”
Blake also expressed concern that the auditor’s report was current as of June 2020. He has no clear idea of the town’s current financial status.
“When we have meetings, there seems to be very minimal disclosure as to where we are financially, and when there are questions it’s, ‘There’s the balance sheet. There’s the ledger.’ OK, well, the ledger doesn’t tell me what the cash flows are,” Blake said. “It’s like, yeah, I have an audit from Fiscal Year 2020 which now is six months old so that that doesn’t give me a current position of the town. It doesn’t show me based on what was budgeted and what was spent from those budgets.”
Missing receipts
Blake and Mendelsohn expressed concerns that the auditor said the town did not have receipts for some expenditures made in 2020. At Mendelsohn’s request, he said he would provide the town a list of those expenditures, but knew some of them were travel-related.
“There is no excuse for a lack of impeccable record keeping at Town Hall. We’re a small town. We don’t have thousands and thousands of receipts. The council has to require that the manager and those that he oversees provide receipts for anything that’s going to be reimbursed. That’s just a given,” Mendelsohn said.
Blake agreed.
“I’m an accountant,” Blake said. “I was in banking for a lot of years and dual control is basic accounting Finance 101, and when you’re dealing with backup and paperwork and finances and especially when you’re in the public trust, it’s very cut and dry,” Blake said. “There’s no like, ‘Oh, well, I forgot.’ No, it’s the standard and if you don’t want to live to the standard, then something else needs to change.”
Smith, who also spent years in banking, is now in her final year of a four-year term and has heard multiple upsetting reports from the auditors.
“I feel like this last one was more depressing because this is something that I’ve been talking about since I first started, finding ways to make money and figuring out how can we cover our costs or get paid what we’re worth,” Smith said. “A lot of times I just feel most of my conversation falls on deaf ears.”
Basteen has been largely non-responsive to council members’ suggestions, including those about raising rates for people who live outside the town limits, but still benefit from services, Smith said.
“When a council member brings up a point or says, ‘This is what I think we should do,’ that should be researched or taken up. It’s that person’s responsibility to find all of the information that we can in regards to those things,” Smith said. “I understand that it’s not up to us to micromanage his actions every day, but follow ups would be helpful from him.”
There have also been multiple times when she’s gone into town hall to ask for documents or reports and been unable to get them, Smith said.
“The way they do so many things is all on paper, and the filing systems seem very archaic,” Smith said. “We don’t have a lot of the technology that a lot of other places might have for filing and being able to pull different reports. Everything is very much by hand and some of their transparency issues are just literally because paper gets lost in the shuffle.”
When she has suggested changes, Smith said the reaction is always the same: “This is the way that it has always been. So why do we need to change it?”
Audits are great guides and need to be taken seriously, Smith said.
“I thrive personally on reviews and criticism, you know? I need to know, ‘What can I do better? What can I improve upon?’ And I hold that same standard for the town, and I hold that same standard for the manager, and I would hope that the manager would hold that same standard for the staff that he manages, but going through all of these things, it’s clear we don’t have those the same values,” Smith said.
Been here before
Thurman, the mayor, declined to discuss Basteen’s performance, but said she does not get the sense that Duncan’s financial condition is any more dire than in years past.
“Please understand that I’m not downplaying it, but Duncan has been in a bad financial situation for several years. We run on a shoestring budget,” Thurman said. “We haven’t been in a good spot for many, many years and a lot of that is based on the fact that we haven’t increased our rates and that’s something we have to actually look at.”
The town council was working on a five-year plan, but then COVID-19 hit, Thurman said.
As for the council members’ relationship with Basteen and each other, Thurman would only say, “We need to learn to work together.”