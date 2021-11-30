Local counties and municipalities have signed off on a massive settlement agreement struck between government entities across the nation and pharmaceutical companies that were accused of falsely claiming oxycodone isn’t addictive.
The State of Arizona will receive $549 million of the $26 billion settlement being paid by such companies as Johnson & Johnson and Cardinal Health.
According to the Arizona Attorney General’s web page, opioid overdoses claimed the lives of 2,600 Arizonans in 2020, a 30% increase over the prior year.
According to a recent Associated Press article, Maricopa County became the first local government to sign onto the settlement. Allocation of the money is dependent on how many of the 91 towns and cities agree to be a part of the settlement. The settlement states the money must be spent on opioid amelioration programs.
Dustin Welker, the Graham County manager, said in his email response the Attorney General’s Office provided a list of options that the settlement funds could be used for but no formal discussion has been held yet to go over which of those options they would be utilizing.
“At this point we’re waiting until we have some firm information on how much money we will actually receive and when we will receive it,” Welker wrote. “One of the challenges will be that we’ve heard they may provide the money over the course of several years, maybe up to 20. Whether it’s in a lump sum or over 20 years will play a large role in what we can use it for.”
Pima Town Manager Vernon Batty said the town will receive $44,000; it’ll go toward some type of program regarding opioid prevention or recovery.
“We probably won’t discuss what we’re gonna do with that money until it gets closer to the time that we would actually receive it,” he said.
Batty said he has to register on a site by January 22 to move onto the next step. He doesn’t know exactly when the money will be received.
The Safford Town Council voted to accept the settlement Oct. 11, but it’s not clear what their share will be.
Thatcher’s council accepted it Nov. 15 and Town Manager Heath Brown told council members the town could expect to receive $190,000. The Greenlee County Board of Supervisors agreed to accept the settlement during its Oct. 19 meeting.
Clifton Town Manager Rudy Perez said the area is expected to receive roughly $27.7 million with Greenlee County getting the lion’s share at 88% or $24.4 million.
The Town of Clifton, which signed off on the settlement Nov. 2 will receive a little over 11% or $3.1 million and the Town of Duncan will receive 2.8 percent, equivalent to $77,475.
Perez noted the dollar amounts are tentative and approximate and that nothing will be finalized until January.
Duncan’s Interim Town Manager, Philip Cushman said the town council has yet to decide how it intends to spend the funds.