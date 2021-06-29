Greenlee and Hidalgo (N.M.) county residents were given the opportunity Wednesday night to provide input on a plan to safeguard people and property from future flooding of the Gila River in the Franklin-Duncan watershed.
Greenlee County and the Natural Resources Conservation Service sponsored the meeting at the Greenlee County annex building in Duncan.
The meeting consisted of a brief presentation by Linda Potter, the program director for Atkins North America, a consulting firm that’s working with the NRCS and the county to develop the study. She spoke about the history of flooding in the area and sediment and erosion issues. She also gave a general outline of what the plan is going to study and provide possible solutions to.
The study, officially called the Franklin-Duncan Watershed Plan/Environmental Assessment, is being funded through the NRCS’ Watershed Flood Prevention and Operations Program. It will take 18 months to complete, and study 150,000 acres of the watershed in both Greenlee and Hidalgo counties, with a special focus on coming up with solutions to prevent future damages from floodwaters, erosion and sediment in areas of concern in Duncan.
After the short presentation Potter opened the floor for public input.
Suggestions from the public included cleaning up the vegetation in the riverbed and fixing existing retention walls to prevent flooding. Duncan residents expressed concern that because of mounting sediment in the river bed, any large rainfall or water build up could catastrophically effect houses near the river, and the town of Duncan itself.
“I’m excited about this, and the pool of money that’s going to mitigate this flood risk,” said Jessie Stillman, who owns property that borders the Arizona Department of Transportation right of way on Duncan Bridge.
Stillman said he’s tired of having to pay for flood mitigation projects on his property by himself. Stillman said he paid a small crew of people $5,000 to clear at most two acres of tamarisk trees on his property.
“And I’ve got 30 acres to do,” he said, “You do the math. I can’t do it myself.”
“We are just getting started,” Potter said, adding that getting public input on the study is essential.
After receiving public comment, the study will also request feedback from other local, state and national organizations who either have jurisdiction or some sort of stake in the watershed, including the Franklin Irrigation District, the Town of Duncan, ADOT, the United States Army Corps of Engineers, the Environmental Protection Agency, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, and others.
After that feedback is collected, a hydrological study and model of the watershed and a sediment transport model has to be done, and an alternatives analysis. After that the NRCS , the county and other cooperating agencies involved in the study will select a plan to move forward with. Finally, an environmental assessment will be done. The completed study, with proposed solutions to the problems studied, will then be presented to the public about a year from now, Potter said. To actually implement the plan, the county will have to ask for funding from the NRCS.
There was a suggestion made to return the river to its original state during the discussion, but not everyone agreed.
“Everybody wants to make things old, but we can’t, we have to work with what’s there now,” said Dean Lunt, who said he’s farmed 60 acres in the area for over 50 years. “What we want, nature doesn’t want.”
Lunt said he wants to see the study succeed and find and implement actual solutions, but he doesn’t see any viable solutions to the problem.
“I got hopes, but no answers,” he said.
Public comments about the study can be submitted by email to Reed Larson, Greenlee County’s engineer, at planning@greenlee.az.gov, or by calling 028 865-4762, or mailed to Reed Larson, Greenlee County Engineer, 253 5th Street, Clifton, AZ, 85533