The Cow Canyon Fire four miles outside Blue has grown to almost 19,000 acres and is now only 12 percent contained.
According to the U.S. Forest Service, the lightning-caused fire was 18 percent contained at one point.
However, on the plus side, the fire is not showing the same extreme fire behavior as some of the wildfires that are currently burning in other western states.
"Due to the nature of fuels involved, it is not anticipated that the level of fire activity will increase significantly in the foreseeable future," the Forest Service said in a news release.
According to the release, crews will be spending today protection strategies for private properties on the Blue. Trigger points have been established near some of the ranches in the area and resources will be deployed if necessary.
The Cow Canyon Fire was ignited Aug. 18 on the Alpine Ranger District on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests. It is burning in steep, rugged terrain with limited access and is burning across two states and two national forests.
People in Clifton, Alpine, Springerville and parts of western New Mexico are able to see the smoke.