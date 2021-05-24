The Gila Valley Chapter of the National Society of the Daughters of the Revolution recently presented the 2021 DAR Good Citizen Award to high schools in Graham and Greenlee counties.
This year, with restrictions lightened during the pandemic, the awards were presented by way of individual packets as well as in-person and virtual assemblies.
One student was chosen from each senior class based on the exceptional ways he or she demonstrated qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism in their homes, schools and communities. The process for making the selection varied with each school but included school administrators, teachers, counselors and students from the senior class. The following are the honored good citizens and the school’s recommendations for this award:
• Hunter Ann Lindsey, from Morenci High School, is an extraordinary young woman with exceptional qualities of creativity, diligence and work ethics. In an English class project, she developed an innovative and collaborative presentation. As head of the project, she ensured its success with her leadership skills that her classmates both admired and respected. Many times, she voluntarily assisted her peers in understanding more difficult concepts. Hunter is always willing to provide a helping hand regardless of the situation.
In addition to her class work, she is an outstanding and active member of the varsity softball team, band, National Science Society and Math Honor Society; maintaining a 3.25 GPA and being in the top 20% of her class. In addition to these extracurricular activities, she graduated with an Associate Arts Degree from EAC ahead of her high school graduation, a direct result of her hard work and strong focus.
A special $100 donation was included in this award by the Amie and Danny Savage Family who lived in the Morenci area for many years but moved away several years ago. Amie, a DAR member, wanted to use this opportunity to recognize a deserving Morenci High School youth.
Hunter is the daughter of Jennifer Reid of Clifton.
• Melissa Claridge, from Duncan High School, is valued by her peers for being trustworthy and honest. They respect her and look to her for advice and support. She has displayed exemplary leadership skills in her involvement with Future Farmers of America (FFA) and Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) on the local, district, state and national levels. During her four years of high school, she also successfully participated in volleyball, basketball, tennis and softball.
Outside of school, Melissa is proud to be part of her community, actively volunteering and participating in community events. This includes the Greenlee County Rodeo as time keeper and recorder of those participating in riding events; assisting with elderly Thanksgiving dinners for her church; helping to plan and carry out the annual FFA chapter cemetery cleanup; participating in the FBLA Feed My Starving Children program; helping at the local food banks; and, with classmates, doing yardwork for elderly unable to maintain their yards.
Family values are very important to Melissa. Being the youngest of four children, she looks up to her siblings who set examples for her in the home, community and church. They have had an impact on her life goals by helping to guide her choices and decisions.
Melissa is the daughter of Mindy and Randall Claridge of Duncan.