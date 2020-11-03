PHOENIX -- It's probably too early for Democrats to start measuring for drapes.
But very early returns suggest there's a decent chance they could take control of both the state Senate and the state House. And they haven't run that latter chamber since 1964.
Three incumbent Republican senators were running behind their Democrat foes: Vince Leach of Tucson, J.D. Mesnard of Chandler and Kate Brophy McGee. And Republican Wendy Rogers, who won the right to represent the GOP in District 6 in northeast Arizona , was running behind Felicia French.
Democrats just need to win in two of those races to create a tie in the 30-member Senate. A third would put them in control.
Across the courtyard, the hurdle is a bit less.
Republicans have just a 31-29 edge in the House. So it takes just the loss of one GOP seat to create a tie and two for a Democrat majority.
Flagstaff Mayor Coral Evans, the lone Democrat in the race for the House two seats in District 6, was running ahead of both Republicans.
In LD 8, Democrat Sharon Girard was outpolling incumbents Frank Pratt and David Cook. But with only one Democrat in the race, one of those two would return.
Also in early trouble were Republicans Bret Roberts of Maricopa and Mark Finchem of Oro Valley, both running behind in early results to Democrat Felipe Perez in LD 11.
And in LD 20, lone Democrat Judy Schwiebert was leading incumbents Shawnna Bolick and Anthony Kern.
At the same time, the early results showed no Democrat incumbent losing to a Republican challenger.
Democrats controlled the Senate in 1991 and 1992, only to lose control back to Republicans in the 1992 race.
A 15-15 ties in the 2000 race resulted in shared control of the Senate with President Randall Gnant, a Republican, agreeing to let Democrats chair half of all committees for the two years of his term.