The Duncan Unified School District governing board voted unanimously Monday night to allow the high school to begin planning for as normal a prom as possible.
Members of the junior class told the board they'd come up with several possible options for the prom, but made it clear they were willing to do virtually anything in order to have prom this year since last year's was cancelled due to COVID-19.
Plan A would be to have the prom outdoors on the fairgrounds in a fenced off area. Plan B would be to move the prom inside the exhibition hall if there was bad weather. Prom would be held in the high school parking lot or cafeteria in Plan C and Plan D would be to explore having it in a Virden church.
No matter where prom is held, the students said they'd wear masks. They also reluctantly agreed to restrict attendees to DHS students, but only if their refusal to do so would result in no prom being held.
All of the board members said they were impressed with the teens' presentation and expressed their faith that Superintendent Eldon Merrell and the teens could come up with a workable plan.
Should COVID-19 cases suddenly spike, everyone agreed the prom could be cancelled. No date has been chosen yet.
Everyone expressed their desire for events to resemble, as much as possible, the events that were held pre-COVID-19.