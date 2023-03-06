A used bus donated to the Safford Senior Center is expected to change lives for the better as the center returns to normalcy in the aftermath of the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The River Community Church donated the small blue and white bus to the center in February. Elaine Beckett, activity coordinator for the Safford Senior Center, said she can’t thank Pastor David Chapman and Kirt Gray enough for the gift.
Beckett said the bus is a huge asset for the home-bound seniors in the community. Each day the Meals on Wheels program delivers food to 70 seniors with four delivery routes. Another 30 seniors visit the center daily for meals. According to Beckett, transportation is what the seniors have requested most.
“Right now the director of SEACUS is working on getting insurance set up for the bus,” Beckett said. “This bus will help us utilize transportation and help our seniors who are homebound to get around and socialize.”
Beckett said the activities at the center are also starting up again after the pandemic. Chair yoga and senior zumba are both weekly activities that are becoming more popular. Holiday parties are also happening again. A king and queen were chosen at the Valentines Day party, along with second place winners. Bingo has also returned to the center. The next game will take place March 30 at 12:30 p.m.
Seniors want to get out and visit museums and parks, Beckett said.
There’s an ever-present need at the center for volunteer manpower, Beckett said. The center needs kitchen help, activity planning assistance and volunteer drivers for the Meals on Wheels program.
“We always need drivers, and we need drivers when the situation arises,” she said. “People go on vacations and have sick days, and we need drivers to fill in. Drivers are very important.”
A lifeline
Norma Sadler has been driving for the local Meals on Wheels program since July 2021. She volunteers as a driver five days a week, bringing her small Chihuahua named Suzie with her on the routes. In some cases the clients like to visit with Suzie each day, playing with the little dog. If Suzie doesn’t accompany Sadler, the elderly clients ask about her and how she’s doing.
Sadler began her journey into volunteerism when she moved to the Gila Valley from Oregon. While her husband was in hospice, the Meals on Wheels program delivered food to her home daily, and she initially began volunteering for the center to pay back the service.
“It’s like taking a meal to my family or a really best friend,” she said. “I’ve gone through losing clients, and I have two in the hospital right now and one that I don’t know if she will come home. It’s like losing a best friend or a loved one, you do get that close.”
It also gives Sadler satisfaction to go out and meet people, she said. After being recently widowed, she said she was appreciative of making new friends. However, it has become more important than just making connections.
“For some clients, I’m the only person they’ll see for several days in a row,” she said. “I feel like I’m a life connection to them. They know I’m going to be there, and if they don’t or can’t answer the door they know that they won’t be stuck for very long.”
Sadler said her role as a volunteer driver for the Meals on Wheel program is incredibly fulfilling.
“I’ve met family members,” she said. “In a way, you do become a part of their family.”
Each month, Sadler is reimbursed for her driving miles, but she is not paid for her time.
Healthy socializing
Kathleen Tavison, Safford Senior Center president, began volunteering at the center six months ago and said center membership is growing as people socialize more.
“We have a good turnout,” she said. “It’s socializing, getting to know people, and finding out how we can support each other.”
Speaking as a senior, Tavison said seniors need to get out of their homes and socialize instead of hibernating.
“It’s good for us,” she said. “We have puzzles, books, and we go out and try to find places where people will let us gather pecans, and then we sit around, visiting, while we shell and crack pecans.”
Lisa Gonzaleas began volunteering for the center in December and said she is enjoying her time immensely.
“I wanted to do something for the people,” she said. “I help decorate, talk to people when they come in and eat and I help in the kitchen. It’s a home away from home. They’re (seniors) so happy to see you.”