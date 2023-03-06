Photo 1 (4).jpg

FROM LEFT: David Chapman, pastor of The River church; SEACUS Director Stephanie Nabor, and Graham County SEACUS Case Manager Marylou Garcia stand next to the van the church recently gifted to the center.

A used bus donated to the Safford Senior Center is expected to change lives for the better as the center returns to normalcy in the aftermath of the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The River Community Church donated the small blue and white bus to the center in February. Elaine Beckett, activity coordinator for the Safford Senior Center, said she can’t thank Pastor David Chapman and Kirt Gray enough for the gift.

In this contributed photo, seniors gather at the Safford Senior Center for a Valentines Day party.

