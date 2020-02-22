DEMING, N.M. — U.S. Border Patrol agents patrolling in a remote area south of Deming, N.M., landed a drug bust.
Deming Station agents observed two people making an illegal entry into the United States on Thursday, Feb. 13. Agents noticed the pair carrying large backpacks. The two were apprehended by agents in the area as they reached New Mexico Highway 9.
With the assistance of a canine, agents determined that the backpacks contained marijuana. The pair and drugs were transported to the Deming Station for further processing.
At the Deming Border Patrol station, the Drug Enforcement Agency was contacted and accepted prosecution on a 31-year-old Mexican citizen. The other individual was a juvenile citizen of Mexico and was processed accordingly.
The total weight of the two bundles was approximately 76 pounds.