PHOENIX — On Sept. 10, Gov. Doug Ducey was surrounded by lawmakers and Arizona families as he signed S.B. 1468.
Know as the Mitch Warnock Act, S.B. 1469 expands suicide awareness and prevention training in Arizona schools and is timely as it arrives during suicide prevention month.
A release from the governor's office noted that the bill, introduced by state Sen. Sean Bowie, received unanimous support in the state Legislature.
“Our hearts break for every life taken too soon due to suicide. Sadly, we know that suicide is on the rise among Arizona and America’s youth, which is why Arizona is taking aggressive steps to raise awareness to save lives,” Ducey said.
The governor also thanked the parents of Mitch Warnock for their efforts in bringing the bill before him. Warnock was a high school senior who committed suicide in 2016.
“Today our son, Mitch, and every child whose life has been taken by suicide is honored by this legislation," Mitch's father, Tim Warnock, said. “I thank everyone who made this possible, including all of the wonderful people involved with Parents for Suicide Prevention. I also want to thank the governor and the legislature for taking action. Now the real work to save our children must continue.”
On the same day, Ducey declared the month of September to be Teen Suicide Awareness Month in Arizona. A statistic provided by the governors office estimated that more than 10,000 Arizona teens had attempted suicide in 2017.
A recent report by the Journal of the American Medical Association illustrated that Greenlee County has moved from being 1.76 to two times above the expected suicide rate to being as much as 2.01 to 4.22 times higher than the expected rate in the last decade.
To help reverse that trend, the third annual Coty Denogean Suicide Memorial Awareness Walk will take place in Morenci in November.