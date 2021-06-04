A drunk driving investigation led to the discovery of 22 grams of methamphetamine and the arrest of the driver Thursday night.
According to the Greenlee County Sheriff's Office, deputies received a call about a possible drunk driver in the Duncan area and when they stopped the vehicle, they confirmed the driver was impaired and driving on a suspended license from a prior DUI.
During a subsequent search of the vehicle, deputies found the methamphetamine, a scale and other drug paraphernalia.
Jesse Davis was arrested and booked into the Greenlee County jail on suspicion of aggravated DUI, possession/use of dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of dangerous drugs for sale.