Building a girls' softball field was the big topic at last week's Duncan Unified School District board meeting.
Right now, the Wildkats play on Greenlee County's non-regulation-sized Little League field and Superintendent Eldon Merrill said that with so many improvements being made to the boys' baseball field at the high school, there are some who believe the girls deserve equal attention.
Merrill placed the item on last week's agenda so he could seek board members' input on the possibility of building a softball field on or off campus.
Baseball coach Brett Jensen suggested the possibility of building a girls' field that would conjoin with the boys' field, but it would involve taking away two of the school's eight tennis courts.
Tennis coach Shannon Kempton objected to the idea, saying the two courts Jensen is talking about are the school's best courts.
The six courts up on the hill are filled with cracks so bad they need to be completely re-done; resurfacing them time and again isn't sufficient, she said. The players often have to replay the point when the ball hits a crack.
It would take significant sums of money to replace the six courts, money the district doesn't have and if they become unplayable and the two lower courts no longer exist, Duncan High School would no longer have a tennis program, Kempton said.
DHS Principal Rick Ellis suggested going into the community to seek funding for the tennis courts, but Merrell said the project would cost more than $500,000.
Other locations discussed were behind the bus barn and at the junior high. The problem with the junior high is a lack of water, Merrell said.
Board member Derek Rapier suggested moving the football field and using a portion of it for a softball field, something that has been done at other high schools.
The board tabled the discussion and scheduled a field trip for the next morning to take measurements.
Merrell said the general consensus is they can make Rapier's idea work, but it's unlikely it could be done in time for the upcoming season as they would need to build a dugout and get the appropriate fencing in place.
As for the tennis courts, Merrell said the team can continue as they are, for now.
Merrell also reminded board members during the meeting that the special budget override election is Nov. 2.
The board earlier this year agreed they would ask voters to reauthorize a maintenance and operations override initially approved in 2007.
The maintenance and operations override is 10% of the district's budget and brings an additional $275,000 to $300,000 to the district annually.
An M&O override is a voter-approved mechanism that allows local school districts to “override” the state Legislature-controlled Revenue Control Limit.
If approved, it would be the third re-authorization and would continue the additional funding for another five years, Merrill said.
The margins have gotten closer every election and if it doesn't pass, it could impact the district's operations, Merrill has said.
Mike Sweetser was also sworn in as the board's newest member.
There were three vacant seats open last November, but because only two people ran, the election was cancelled and the candidates were simply appointed and sworn in. Sweetser could not run or be appointed at that time because he didn't meet the residency requirements, but he does now, Merrell said.