The Duncan Town Council decided Tuesday night they'll be forming a committee to find a new town manager, one that will include at least two residents, two council members and one town employee.
However, before they seek Letters of Interest from the public, the individual council members must prioritize for themselves the qualifications they'd like to see in their new town manager. The council plans to create a profile that lists in broad strokes what they are looking for and then, with the committee, they hope to determine specific skill sets the next new manager should have. They'll also work on a thorough job description.
The council members will be using materials from the League of Arizona Cities and Towns and researching other small communities' town manager job postings to assist in their task. The council members who are not on the committee will also be submitting their thoughts on the scope of the job.
Council member Alex Blake said it is crucial the process to hire a new town manager is one that has "buy-in" from the community. Council member Deborah Mendelson agreed, but said the residents chosen for the committee need to have relevant skills because the decision must be made in a "level-headed" manner, not an emotional one.
When looking at town manager candidates, council member Valerie Smith said she'll be looking for someone who is educated and has experience with government budgets. She also stressed the job description they create must be specific so the council will be in a good position to properly evaluate their performance.
It was announced May 19 that Town Manager John Basteen will be acting as interim manager until his replacement has been found. The announcement came after the council met for three hours in executive session to evaluate his performance and consult with the town attorney. The next item on the agenda that night was “consideration and possible action with regard to the town manager’s employment.”
On Tuesday night, there was a discussion as to whether the council should seek guidance about the town's financial situation prior to launching a search for Basteen's replacement. Ultimately, they decided to take steps to replace Basteen and find a financial expert/mentor at the same time.
The council will be reaching out to the League to find an expert who can look at the town's financial situation, identify ways to confront it and train council members on finances moving forward.
Twenty years ago the council obtained an $800,000 USDA loan to install water infrastructure on the south side of the river and the town still owes $585,000 in principal. In addition, an accountant with the town's contracted accounting firm expressed grave concerns about Duncan’s financial situation back in February. He told council members the town’s financial health has been steadily declining for five years. The town has not been charging enough for water and sewer to cover costs and the town’s savings have been eaten away.
Mendelsohn said she would like to know exactly what would happen to the town should it default on the loan, although she knows it won't be good.
Council members will discuss next year's budget during a workshop that has been scheduled for 1 p.m. June 11. Further discussions about the manager search will take place during the council's regular meeting at 5 p.m. June 21.
In other council-related news, Mayor Anne Thurman told the council Laura Dorrell and Matt Bolinger, board members from the United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties, said the council might want to consider applying for a United Way grant to make improvements to the town's swimming pool and amenities prior to next summer. If the town had funding, it could overhaul the pool's electrical and plumbing system, heat the pool, expand the deep end, purchase a pool cover and resurface the pool deck. In addition, they could add features to the pool that other area pools don't have, refurbish the dressing rooms and possibly add a splash pad.
The council unanimously voted to apply for such a grant.