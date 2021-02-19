The 2021 Greenlee County Spelling Bee was Wednesday evening and Duncan Elementary School's Arianna Ford came home the champ. On March 20, 27 students from across the state will compete to determine who will represent Arizona in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C. Isabella Leyba of Morenci earned second place in Wednesday's competition.
Duncan Elementary student to represent Greenlee County at state spelling bee
