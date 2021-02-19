2-17-21 Photo 1 Spelling bee champs.JPG

Duncan Elementary School's Arianna Ford, left, is the 2021 Greenlee County Spelling Bee champion. At right is runnerup Isabella Leyba of Morenci. Behind them are Greenlee County Schools Superintendent Brian Boling and bee pronouncer Channen Day.

 Photo by Walt Mares Special to The Copper Era

The 2021 Greenlee County Spelling Bee was Wednesday evening and Duncan Elementary School's Arianna Ford came home the champ. On March 20, 27 students from across the state will compete to determine who will represent Arizona in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.  Isabella Leyba of Morenci earned second place in Wednesday's competition. 

