Celebrating the holidays with our loved ones looks different for all of us. For the ladies of the Elf Project, with the help of volunteers, celebrations look like service and giving back.
The Elf Project was started by the late Sandi Dixon 11 years ago. The goal is to provide each Greenlee County resident who receives services from the Greenlee County Health Department a stocking.
Sandi’s daughter, Jennifer Diaz, continues the work she said is near and dear to her heart. It remains important to her because there are many elderly who do not have family to celebrate with, she said.
With the help of volunteers from surrounding areas, items are gathered to be donated. Items collected include blankets, warm hats and gloves, hair accessories, and more. Items can be donated any time, but especially Dec. 2-Dec. 4 when they can be taken to the Duncan Women’s Club at 231 Southeast Old West Highway.
To have some fun and give back, you can also visit Duncan’s town festival on December 11, where they will also be accepting donations. To find a full list of suggested donations, visit JustServe.org and find the 11th Annual Elf Project. Donations will be accepted until December 20. The women will truly play the part of Santa’s elves to get these stockings hung up with care in the days following.
Jenny McClusky appreciates the support the project has received in the past and continues to do the work in Sandi’s memory. Amanda Calloway, project coordinator, thanked Greenlee County for the support, saying if it wasn’t for them, there wouldn’t be a program. Calloway said she is also grateful to her family and friends, who come together to help sort and package the gifts.
With the help of the Women’s Club, they hope to continue the Elf Project every year.